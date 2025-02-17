Antone F. “Tony” Surozenski of Cutchogue passed away suddenly Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. He was 74 years old.

He was born at Greenport Hospital to Antone P. Surozenski and Frances K. Schaumburg. He lived his entire life in Southold Town.

After graduating from Southold High School in 1968, Tony served in the U.S. Navy for six years during the Vietnam War. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal, Navy Achievement Medal (with CDD) and the Good Conduct Award.

His civilian career with the Southold Police Department spanned 29 years, during which he rose to the rank of sergeant.

He married Diane Ekster in 1979, and the two settled in Cutchogue to raise their family.

Tony was a devoted family man, loving and caring. He would do anything for his family and friends. A proud husband, father and grandfather (“Pop Pop”), he loved his grandchildren, Zoey and Max, with all his heart. He was a wonderful brother to all his siblings and a proud uncle of his nieces and nephews.

An avid golfer, Tony also enjoyed NASCAR, shopping around town, and being with friends and family. He also enjoyed meeting and making new friends. He was an excellent cook and was a former butcher at the Main Street Southold Market.

A proud veteran, Tony was a member of the Southold American Legion and the Southold PBA, a past member of the Southold Fire Department and a member of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church.

Tony is survived by his wife, Diane; his daughters, Terri Schusteritsch (Jon) and Lori Edstrom (Kyle); and his grandchildren, Zoey and Max Schusteritsch.

Predeceased by a sister, Gayle Patchell, he is also survived by siblings Stephen Surozenski, Jerome (Ginny) Surozenski, David (Monica) Surozenski and Carol Smith.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek. Interment with U.S. Navy Honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Tony’s name to the Southold American Legion or the Southold Fire Department would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

