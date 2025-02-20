Elizabeth “Betty” Wivchar, formerly of Jamesport, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. She was 101 years old.

Born in Jamesport to Polish immigrants Antone and Mary Sobocinski, Betty grew up with her eight sisters and one brother. Betty married Anthony Wivchar in 1943, and together they had two daughters and a son. After Betty retired from a long career as a vice president of the Suffolk County National Bank, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty is predeceased by her husband; her son, William; and her daughter, Patricia Hipp. She is survived by her daughter, Rita Wyatt, of Eastport.

Visitation will be held at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to East End Hospice in Westhampton.