Steven Szczepanik, 62, a lifelong resident of Riverhead, passed away Thursday, Feb.6, 2025, at the Kanas Center in Westhampton Beach after a long, courageous battle with many health issues.

He was a big enthusiast of NASCAR racing and enjoyed boating and fishing.

He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1980 and was employed by the New York State Department of Transportation for the past 24 years.

Predeceased by his parents, Edward and Natalie, and siblings Susan and Scott, he leaves behind two siblings, Doug (Lorraine) and Lori, as well as nephews, nieces, and great-nieces and -nephews.

Donations may be made in his name to the Kanas Center, 1 Meetinghouse Road, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

Arrangements were handled by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Paid post