Martin J. Lennon of Calverton and formerly of Northern Ireland, died Feb. 21, 2025. He was 73.

Born in Northern Ireland July 31, 1951, he was the son of Eamon and Mary Rose (Connell) Lennon. He came to the United States at the age of 14 and graduated from Riverhead High School in 1971. On Sept. 23, 1973 he married Barbara Reichel at St. Johns Church.

Family said Mr. Lennon was a past member of the Riverhead Loyal Order of the Moose ritual team, and that he enjoyed fishing and golfing.

Predeceased by his mother, Mary Rose and siblings Anne, Pauline and Terrance, he is survived by his wife Barbara of Calverton; children Colin (Theresa) of Md. and Patrick (Kristin) of Manorville; siblings Rose Marie (Ray) Cadorette of Hampton Bays, Austin (Loretta) Lennon of Mastic, Gerri Lennon of Ireland, Denise (Peter) Bishop of Patchogue and Colette Bennett of Fla.; and grandchildren Alex, Liam and Kyleigh.

A memorial is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Memorial donations are requested for East End Hospice.

Paid post