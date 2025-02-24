Marcjann Stolarewicz

Marcjanna Stolarzewicz of Riverhead passed away at South Shore University Hospital Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. She was 73.

She was born in Poland Jan. 16, 1952, to Waclaw and Marianna (Szaniawska) Borkowski. Ms. Stolarzewicz worked as both owner and travel agent at Pulaski Polish American Agency in Riverhead.

She is survived by her husband, Mieczyslaw Stolarzewicz of Riverhead; her children, Erik, of Texas, and Norbert, of Riverhead; her siblings, Andrzej Borkowski and Ewa Banko, both of Poland; and two grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A mass will be celebrated Wednesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore Church, with interment to follow at St. Isidore Cemetery.