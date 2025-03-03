Lawyer C. Jackson Jr., lifelong resident of Riverhead, passed away at Stony Brook University Hospital Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. He was 72.

He was born Aug. 12, 1952, to Othelia (Milken) and Lawyer C. Jackson Sr. and graduated in 1971 from Riverhead High School, where he enjoyed both wrestling and football. Afterward, he attended C.W. Post College.

Mr. Jackson worked as a chef at the Post Stop Cafe and Magic’s Pub in Westhampton, as well as the Bull & Bear Restaurant in Riverhead. He was known to loved ones as a big Yankees fan.

Predeceased by his father, Mr. Jackson is survived by his mother; his sister, Sandra Harris; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 22, at 1 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Private burial will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.