Carol Block of Riverhead passed away at Peconic Bay Medical Center Tuesday, Feb. 25. She was 72.

She was born Feb. 15, 1953, in White Plains, N.Y., to parents Steven and Thelma (Rusewicz) Koplinka. Ms. Block graduated from Riverhead High School in 1971.

She married Richard Block on Nov. 24, 1974. For 33 years, she worked as a tax examiner for the IRS. Ms. Block was a member of St. Isidore R.C. Church. Loved ones described her as an avid reader, and noted that she loved baking cookies with her granddaughter, cooking great meals for her family, spending time with her grandchildren and watching “General Hospital” and “Wheel of Fortune.” Ms. Block was also an animal lover at heart, with a special affection for cats.

She is survived by her husband; her children, Alyssa (Ian) Farber of Setauket, N.Y., and Kimberly (Cody) of Hampton Bays; her brothers, the Rev. Steven Koplinka of Munster, Ind., Joseph Koplinka of East Moriches and Gregory Koplinka of Riverhead; and her grandchildren, Madelyne and Samuel Farber.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 7, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 8, at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church, with interment to follow at St. Isidore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital would be appreciated.

