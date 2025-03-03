Henry Harrison Dow of Calverton died Feb. 24, 2025, at the age of 91.

He was born in Brooklyn May 18, 1933, to Leslie Dow and Lillian Oldham. After high school he served in the Army from 1950 to 1954, earning a Purple Heart. He married Laura Pipitone and was a sanitation worker in New York City.

Pedeceased by his son, Ronald, he is survived by his wife, Laura; his stepdaughter, Susan Gontile (John Williamson); his nephew, Michael Ventre; and his nieces, Rosemary Pipitone and Lisa Pipitone.

The family received visitors Feb. 27 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, where a prayer service was also held. Interment took place Feb. 28 at Calverton National Cemetery.

