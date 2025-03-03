John O. Giordano of Riverhead passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. He was 76.

He was born in Mola Di Bari, Italy, March 8, 1948, to Francesco Giordano and Candida Tapino. After high school, he served in the military and then worked as a senior field operator for Con Edison.

Mr. Giordano is survived by his wife, Concetta Giordano; his daughters, Christina Giordano and Lisa (Allen) Wenturine; and two grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 6, from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Friday, March 7, at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church.

