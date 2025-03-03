Helen F. Gugler of Manorville died at home March 1, 2025. She was 91.

She was born Dec. 25, 1933, in Brooklyn to George Fachner and Emma Boose. She worked as a receptionist at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue.

Ms. Gugler was predeceased by her husband, Robert, and is survived by four daughters: Patricia (Craig) Lennon, Deborah Keegan, Diane D’Anielo and Donna (Fred) Schoenfeld; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, March 4, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a prayer service will take place at 8 p.m. Burial is set for Wednesday, March 5, at 12:30 p.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.

