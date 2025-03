Edna Mae Houston of Riverhead died at home Sunday, March 2, 2025. She was 90 years old.

Born in Queens June 4, 1934, to Richard and Edna Alexander, Ms. Houston completed high school and worked as a legal secretary.

She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Houston, and is survived by a son, Kenneth Rowland, and two daughters, Amy Rowland and Lauren (Cliff) Church.

Burial was private. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

