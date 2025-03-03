Luevenia Jones of Medford, formerly of Riverhead, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. She was 94.

She was born Nov. 1, 1930, in Powhatan, Va., to Millie (Eavans) and Lee Morris and graduated from Pocahontas High School in Powhatan.

Ms. Jones had worked in Riverhead at Hazeltine Electronics and as a nurse assistant at Quality Care. Family said she enjoyed cooking and crochet.

Predeceased by her husband, Frank, in 1990, she is survived by her children, Frank, Shirley, JoAnne, John and Charlie Jones and Tyhisa Dorsain; her brother, Jerry Morris; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, March 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, where a service will follow. Burial will take place at Calverton National Cemetery. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

