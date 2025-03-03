Francis J. Palamara of Riverhead died Feb. 27, 2025, at the age of 99.

He was born July 13, 1925, in Brooklyn to Joseph Palamara and Marie Spina. He earned a bachelor’s degree and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He married Virginia Wolf and became a vice president and chief operating officer of the New York Stock Exchange.

Predeceased by his sister, Marie Gadboise, Mr. Palamara is surived by his wife, Virginia Palleschi; seven children: Thomas (Laura Chiomastro) Palamara, Mary Ann (Bob) Gessner, J. Francis Palamara, Diane (Peter) Trupia, Ann (Michael) Malone, Louise Palamara, Mary Beattie and Roberta Carnes; 30 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.

Memorial visiting hours will take place Friday, March 7, from to 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 8, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C.Church in Riverhead. Inurnment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to colinsjoyproject.org.

