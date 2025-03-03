Charles Lemuel Lauer, age 98, former long-term resident of both Setauket and Southold, died Feb. 28 in Holtsville.

Born in Brooklyn May 29, 1926, to Lillian and Charles Lauer, and raised in the Flatbush neighborhood, Charlie graduated from Midwood High School in 1944. With the country at war, he enlisted at 17 in the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the Cruiser U.S.S. Chicago. He was a proud World War II veteran, one of our “Greatest Generation,” who was on deck Sept. 2, 1945, in Tokyo Bay when he witnessed the signing of Japan’s Instrument of Surrender to Gen. Douglas MacArthur on the deck of the U.S.S. Missouri anchored nearby. Following the war, Charlie enrolled at Rutgers University on GI Bill, graduating in 1949. He began a career spanning more than 50 years as a distinguished and dedicated educator and senior public school leader and administrator. Charlie started as a classroom teacher and progressed through positions of increasing responsibility, ultimately serving as superintendent of schools in Floral Park, retiring in 1981.

He then began a new career chapter serving as interim superintendent of schools during their respective leadership transitions for numerous Long Island school districts. In that capacity, he served as district school superintendent in Westhampton, Bayport/Blue Point, Wyandanch, Riverhead, Smithtown, Wainscott and Sagaponack. Those responsibilities covered districts ranging from 1,200 staff members (Smithtown) to two staff members (Sagaponack). Charlie would modestly tell any willing listener that he was very adaptable and very popular (the latter quality partially a byproduct of his crystal blue eyes). Charlie also served as a consultant to BOCES, on the College Council of SUNY/Farmingdale for a number of years. In 2001, he was named a Trustee Emeritus of Suffolk County Community College in recognition of his eight years on the SCCC Board, including three years as vice-chair. A legendary raconteur with an impeccable memory, Charlie was relating specific details of his Navy and other life experiences in the days just prior to his passing.

Despite all of his career accomplishments, Charlie’s deepest passion was for the members of his family, whom he adored and whose devoted care of him was instrumental in his long and full life. While a student at Rutgers, Charlie met Dorothy, and they married June 24, 1950. They were married for 42 years prior to Dot’s passing in 1992. Charlie is survived by his son, Jim (Sharon), of Sound Beach; his daughter, Jennifer (Bob) Beattie of Manorville; his granddaughter, Michele Lauer (Peter); his grandson, James Lauer; his step-grandchildren, Rob Beattie (Katie), Ryan Beattie (Aurelia); and his step-great-granddaughter, Isla. In addition to Dot, he was predeceased by his sister, June Shea. The family is also deeply grateful for the loving care of the staff at the Bristal in Holtsville, N.Y.

Burial will take place Friday, March 7, at 11 a.m. at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 8, with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall.

If you would like to honor his memory, the family asks that donations in his name be made to America’s VetDogs (www.vetdogs.org), the Guide Dog Foundation (www.guidedog.org) or to a charity of one’s choice.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

