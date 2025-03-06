William Walter Moisa Jr. of Riverhead died Feb. 28, 2025, in Southampton. He was 85.

Born in Southampton Sept. 15, 1939, to Agnes (Rutkowski) and WIlliam W. Moisa Sr., he graduated from Riverhead High School in 1958, then joined the Amy, serving with the 82nd Airborne in Germany until 1962. He married Marcia Ehlinger on July 8, 1961.

Mr. Moisa served 32 years with the Riverhead Police Department, from 1964 until 1996. He was a lifetime member of Polish Hall, and a founding member and past president of the Polish Town Civic Association. He was also a eucharistic minister at St. John the Baptist R.C.Church for eight years, before moving to Naples, Fla., with his wife.

Family said he enjoyed travel, gardening, coin collecting and spending time with family and friends.

Predeceased by his wife, Marcia, in December 2024, Mr. Moisa is survived by his children, Alrene Hamor-Bouchard of Riverhead, John Moisa of Florida and Richard Moisa of Virginia; his sisters Barbara Talmage of Florida and Suzanne Andrejack of Southold; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, March 16, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Monday, March 17, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at St. John Cemetery.