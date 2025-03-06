Sharon A. Reinehr of Miller Place, a retired Riverhead Central School District teacher, passed away Friday, Feb. 14.

She is survived by her husband, Peter; her brother, William Leonard; and several cousins.

Memorial visiting will take place Friday, March 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Branch Funeral Home, 551 Route 25A, Miller Place.

A funeral mass will take place Saturday, March 8, at 9:45 a.m. at St. Louis de Montfort R.C. Church, followed by inurnment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.