Albin H. “Albie” Okula of Riverhead, formerly of Mattituck, passed away Monday, March 3. He was 79.

Born in Bristol, Conn., Dec. 21, 1945, to Thirza (Hinkley) and Henry Okula, he graduated from Riverhead High School in 1964. He grew up in Riverhead, married Carol Kull, and eventually moved to Mattituck, before returning to his roots in Riverhead. For most of his professional career, Mr. Okula worked at Northville Industries. He also worked at Coastal Pipelines as a truck driver and at Sunrise Bus Co. as a school bus driver. He was a member of Riverhead Moose Lodge.

Family members fondly remember his love of family fun, bowling, golfing, fishing, racing, Jack Daniels, polkas and watching his grandchildren at various events. His children and grandchildren called him the best dad and best grandpa around.

Predeceased by his sister, Thirza Grodski, Mr. Okula is survived by his wife, Carol Kull Okula; his children, Jeffrey (Carolyn) Okula, Traci (Frank) Zambriski, Lisa (Robert) DeFrese and Wayne Okula; his brother, Philip Okula; and his grandchildren: Kevin and Jill Okula; Kylee and Tyler DeFrese; Thomas, Mary Kate and Bradley Okula; and Matthew, Madison and Michael Zambriski.

The family will receive visitors Monday, March 10, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 11, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, with interment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, also in Cutchogue.

