Richard A. Brown of Riverhead passed away Sunday, March 2, 2025. He was 79.

Born in Greenport Sept. 20, 1945, to Richard H. and Lillian (Miles) Brown, he graduated from Riverhead High School in 1962. During his professional career, he worked at Hills Supermarket, Grumman Aerospace Corporation and the Southampton Golf Course.

Loved ones recall Mr. Brown’s love of crossword puzzles and sports — particularly for the mens softball team, Pump House, he played on. He is fondly remembered as both the biggest jokester and a helper of people.

Predeceased by his brothers, Lawrence Brown and Robert Roosevelt Jackson, and his son, Dwayne Brown; Mr. Brown is survived by his children, Gail Gracey of Virginia, Kimberly Ligon of Riverhead, Ryan Brown of Riverhead, David Brown of Riverhead, Christina Brown of New Jersey and Diane Brown of Georgia; his sisters, Frances Lee of Georgia, Margaret D. Brown of Riverhead, Sharon Brown of New York and Shari Brown of Georgia; his brothers, Lindy Jackson of Florida and Michael Brown of Bellport, N.Y.; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ, followed by a funeral service. Interment will be held at Riverhead Cemetery.