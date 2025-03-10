Edna Mae Houston, 90, of Riverhead, N.Y., passed away peacefully Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Born in Queens June 4, 1934, Edna lived a full and rich life, marked by kindness, love and devotion to her family. In 1959, she moved to Riverhead, where she spent the majority of her life raising her family and creating lasting memories.

Edna enjoyed a long and successful career as a legal secretary, known for her professionalism, attention to detail and dedication. Her work ethic and commitment to excellence were admired by all who worked with her, and she built strong, lasting relationships throughout her career.

Edna was a loving mother to her two sons, Kenneth Rowland and Doug Rowland. She was also a proud grandmother to her three grandchildren: Amy Rowland, Lauren Church and Marshall Rowland, as well as a great-grandmother to two. Her family was her greatest joy, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Edna’s warm heart and unwavering support will be missed by all who knew her. She was known for her strength, grace and the genuine care she showed to everyone around her. Edna’s legacy will live on through the lives of her children and grandchildren, who carry forward her values of love, resilience and compassion.

A celebration of life will be held close to her birthday in June of this year.

