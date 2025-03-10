Mortimer M. “Mort” Kelly III of Southold, formerly of Rockville Centre, N.Y., passed away Thursday, March 6, 2025. He was 81 years old.

Mort was born in February 1944 in Seattle, Wash., to Alice M. (Foscato) and Mortimer M. Kelly Jr. He was one of two children. He graduated from Archbishop Molloy High School in Briarwood, N.Y., then attended the University of Notre Dame and attained a bachelor’s degree. He then enlisted with the U.S. Army and served for two years, attaining the rank of lieutenant.

On Nov. 22, 1969, he married the love of his life, Kathleen P. Kilcommons. Together, they had three children and made their home in Southold. In his professional career, Mort worked as an investment banker for Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. in New York City. He was a member of Southold American Legion Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803 and a member of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Predeceased by his wife, Kathleen, and sister, Alice Marie, Mort is survived by his children, Tara, Sean and Kris, as well as his grandchild, Julian.

The family will receive friends Monday, March 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where American Legion Services will be held at 4:30 p.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment with U.S. Army Honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

