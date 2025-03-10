Mattie L. Brown of Riverhead passed away Monday, March 3, 2025. She was 99.

She was born in North Carolina Sept. 10, 1925, to John and Pheobe (Hargrove) Solomon. After graduating from Riverhead High School, she worked at a storage keeper at Brookhaven National Lab.

Ms. Brown enjoyed choir, puzzle books, traveling, shopping and served on an usher board in Brentwood. Loved ones also recall her fondness for her hairdresser.

Predeceased by her grandchildren Caprice Langhorne and Charles Brown Jr., as well as by her great-grandchild Corey Woodley, Ms. Brown is survived by her children, Barbara Langhorne of Riverhead and Charles Brown of Georgia; her siblings, John Solomon and Mary McCoy, both of North Carolina; as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be held Saturday, March 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at Galilee Church of God in Christ. Interment will be at Riverhead Cemetery.

