Mary Caviris of Mattituck and East Elmhurst, N.Y., passed away at home in East Elmhurst Thursday, March 6, 2025. She was 92 years old.

Mary was born Feb. 2, 1933, in Chios, Greece, to Anthi (Psarianos) and Eleftherios Filipos. She was an only child. She was a stay-at-home mom and loved her family dearly.

Predeceased by her husband, Konstantinos “Costas” Caviris, Mary is survived by her children, John Caviris of East Elmhurst, Peter Caviris (Lucy) of Eastchester, N.Y., and Argie Leodis (George) of Mattituck; her grandchildren, Constantine Caviris, Dionysia Fornaciari, Despina Benigno, Maria McCarthy, Mario Caviris, Constantina Leodis, Constantine Caviris, Joseph Caviris and Melina Caviris; and her great-grandchildren, Billie Caviris and John Alexander Caviris.

Viewing services will be held Wednesday, March 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at the church following the viewing at 11 a.m., officiated by Father Andrew Cadieux. Interment will follow at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church, Post Office Box 1162, Mattituck, NY 11952, would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

