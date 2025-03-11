Gerald J. Castellano of Riverhead passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. He was 89.

He was born in Brooklyn April 23, 1935, to Stephen and Florence (DiLeonardo) Castellano. For two years, he served in the Army from 1954 to 1956; afterward, he worked as a banker at Morgan Guaranty Trust Company.

Mr. Castellano is survived by his wife, Josephine; his children, Elizabeth (Lewis) Silver, Stephanie (John) DeLio, Joanne (Mark) Goldberg, Gerald (Branda) Castellano and Paul (Kelly) Castellano; as well as 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Visiting hours were held March 3, at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service was held March 4, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Paid post