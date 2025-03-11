Ernest Hoffstaetter Jr. of Mastic Beach died at home Feb. 26, 2025, at the age of 78.

He was born July 29,1946, in Queens to Carmela Marie (Santo Marco) and Ernest Hoffstaetter Sr. and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked as a paralegal at Hoffstaetter Enterprises.

Mr. Hoffstaetter is survived by his wife, Loretta; his son, Noah; his sister, Carol Ann Hoffstaetter; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.

The family received visitors March 3 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment took place at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Riverhead.

