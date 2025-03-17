Norwood Lee Hayes of Hampton Bays, formerly of Riverhead, passed away in Port Jefferson Monday, March 10, 2025. He was 63.

He was born in Riverhead Dec. 20, 1961, to Maryann Liggon. He married Suzette Pope in Riverhead May 29, 1986 and was a construction worker for many years. Mr. Hayes’ hobbies included fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, listening to music and “hanging out at Riverside Laundromat.”

Predeceased by his mother, he is survived by his wife; his children: Terrance Pope of Riverhead, Crystal Hayes of Riverhead, Antwon Hayes of Riverhead and Lateshia Hayes of North Carolina; his sister, Michelle Jefferson, of Georgia; and seven grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 22, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ, with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. Cremation will be private.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home of Riverhead is assisting the family.