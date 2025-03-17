Fred A. Ranghelli of Riverhead passed away in Florida Tuesday, March 4, 2025. He was 78.

Born in Brooklyn Sept. 21, 1946, to Joseph and Constance (Costello) Ranghelli, he graduated from Deer Park (N.Y.) High School in 1964. Mr. Ranghelli married Roseanne Marinelli Sept. 14, 1968, in Deer Park. After serving in the Army from 1965 to 1971, he worked with Sheet Metal Workers Local 28.

Mr. Ranghelli was a member of Rock Steady Boxing, the Masonic Lodge and St. Isidore R.C. Church. He was an avid Harley Davidson rider who also enjoyed horses, hunting and shooting, traveling and socializing with friends. He is remembered to have dearly loved his dogs.

Mr. Ranghelli is survived by his wife; his son, Jason, of Riverhead; his sister, Fran Passariello of South Carolina; and his three grandchildren.

Memorial visitation will be held Thursday, March 20, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.