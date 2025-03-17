John J. “Jack” Abele of Southold, formerly of Oceanside and Rockville Centre, passed away at home Monday, March 10, 2025, at the age of 96.

Born Nov. 19, 1928, in Oceanside, N.Y., to Albert Vincent and Mary Saunders Abele, he graduated from Oceanside High School in 1946 as part of the National Honor Society. He was a Phi Beta Kappa and Delta Tau Delta, and graduated from Syracuse University in 1951. Mr. Abele served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. Mr. Abele worked as a financial news reporter for The New York Times and an editor of the Merrill Lynch Market Letter. He was a member of the New York Financial Writers Association and the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award in 1988.

He was also a member of the Holy Name and Ushers societies of St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre and a parish trustee, eucharistic minister and altar server at St. Patrick’s Church in Southold, where he also received the Diocesan St. Agnes Medal in 2007 for parish service. Mr. Abele was also a past president of the Harbor Lights Association in Southold.

Mr. Abele was the loving husband of Ruth Ann Genner and Pamela (Kathy) McGonegal. He was the dear father of Kathryn Devine (Jack) of Blue Ridge, Ga.; Mary Makurat (Michael) of Marietta, Ga.; John J. Abele Jr. of Largo, Fla.; and George W. Abele (Katie Traxler) of Palos Verdes Peninsula, Calif. He was the proud grandfather of Meghan Devine Michael (John), Kristine Devine (Emily) and John Devine (Melanie); Thomas, Matthew, and Tyler Makurat; and Genna, Will, Lucie and Julia Abele. He was also the proud great-grandfather of George and Kate Michael. He was the brother of Richard Abele (Gertrude) of Tampa, Fla., and the late Albert G. Abele (Agnes), and the proud uncle of several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 21, at 10: a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment with U.S. Army Honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Donations in his memory can be made to East End Hospice, 481 Westhampton-Riverhead Road, P.O. Box 1048 Westhampton Beach, NY 11978-7048, or at eeh.org.

