Anna V. Lenceski of Southold, formerly of Jamesport, passed away Friday, March 7, 2025. She was 96 years old.

Anna was born Jan. 13, 1929, in Greenport to Veronica (Drobet) and Joseph Bugdin. She was one of three children. She was raised in Jamesport. On Oct. 12, 1947, she married the love of her life, Edward F. Lenceski. Together, they had three children.

Anna lived most of her married life in Great River, where she and her husband owned and operated a Carvel store in Oakdale. In the mid-1950s, they owned and operated the Blue Top Inn (now the Red Rooster) on Depot Lane in Cutchogue.

Anna was a member of the Great River Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed attending the Mattituck and Southold senior centers, where she played cards and Mahjong with her friends. In her earlier years, she was an avid league bowler.

Predeceased by her husband, Edward; their daughter, Karen Pollack (and husband, Jack); and her sisters, Betty Shalvey (and husband, Tom) and Louise Grohoski (and husband, Albert); Anna is survived by her sons, Edward Lenceski of Mattituck and James Lenceski (Deborah) of Williamsburg, Va.; her grandchildren: Kent, Sarah, Bryce and Emily; and her great-grandchildren: Lily, Walter and Jack.

Viewing will take place Monday, March 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Paid post