Ellen M. LaPurka of Riverhead died at Peconic Bay Medical Center March 17, 2025. She was 81.

Born in Queens May 11, 1943, she was the daughter of John and Margaret (Carney) Coughlan. She graduated Jamaica High School in 1960.

In 1965 in Queens, she married William LaPurka and became an antiques dealer. She was a parishioner of St. John’s Church, a soccer mom and family said she enjoyed antiquing.

Predeceased by her parents and brother James, she is survived by her husband William of Riverhead; children Danielle Raymond of Mastic Beach and David of Riverhead; sibling Jack Coughlan of Mastic Beach; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, March 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A memorial is scheduled for Wednesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Church.

Memorial donations are requested for Kent Animal Shelter.