Vincent Suchta, formerly of Riverhead and Medford, died March 20, 2024, at his home in South Carolina. He was 72 years old.

Born in Poland, he immigrated to New York with his family in 1963. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1971 and played on the school’s football team. He worked in management for King Kullen until retirement. Vinny was an avid fisherman and loved spending time outdoors.

Predeceased by his mother, Jadwiga, he is survived by his wife, Irene; his daughter, Emily (Johnny); his father, Jan; his sister, Teresa (Owen) Smith; and all his nieces and nephews.

On the one-year anniversary of your passing, you are dearly missed.

