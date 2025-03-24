Nannie A. “Nan” Smith of Riverhead passed away Thursday, March 20, 2025. She was 85 years old.

She was born in North Carolina Aug. 27, 1939, to William and Eva (Morgan) Gavin. She was one of 11 children. On Aug. 28, 1957, she married Paul “Smitty” Smith. Ms. Smith worked as a short order cook and waitress at The Riverhead Grill for many years.

Family recalla that she enjoyed spending time with her Riverhead Veterans of Foreign Wars buddies. She also loved Jake’s 58 and sharing picnics with Smitty at the beach.

Predeceased by her husband and her son, Michael, Ms. Smith is survived by her children, Debbie, of Virginia, and Rich (Jill), of Wading River; her grandchildren: Brandon (Jennifer), Nicole (Nick), Amanda, Maria (Joe) and Michael; her great-granddaughter, Holly; her brother, JC; and her sister, Diane, with whom she shared a very special connection.

The family will hold a private cremation for Ms. Smith, who will be laid to rest next to her husband and son at Calverton National Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

