Daniel Joseph Cirello, born in California March 26, 1988, passed away March 16, 2025, in Riverhead.

A self-employed hairdresser, Daniel was known for his passion for hairstyling and his ability to bring joy to those around him. His artistry was not merely a profession but a way to touch lives and create lasting memories.

Daniel leaves behind a loving family who will forever cherish his memory. He is survived by his children: Madeline Jane Hill, Daniel J. Cirello Jr. and Layla Ann Cirello; his parents, Marjorie and Fred Rowsell; his brother, Ryan Rowsell; his sister, Angelina Rowsell; his brother-in-law, John; and his nephew, Jayden Lee.

A visitation and prayer service took place Sunday, March 23 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Daniel’s family invites all those who knew him to celebrate his life and the light he brought into the world.

Daniel Joseph Cirello will be deeply missed by his family and friends, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of those fortunate enough to have crossed paths with him.

Paid post