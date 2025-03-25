James Sylvester Clifford of Riverhead passed away March 22, 2025.

He was born Jan. 3, 1940, at John T. Mather Memorial Hospital to Norman and Sarah (Averette) Clifford.

He joined the 101st Army National Guard at 17 in January 1957. He went on to the U.S. Marine Corps in August 1957 for a six-year enlistment and was honorably discharged in August 1963. He then joined the 42nd Maintenance Army Guard in 1973, serving until November 1977. He joined the Air National Guard in December 1977, as a security guard working the night shift at Francis S. Gabreski Airbase in Westhampton until January 1993, when he retired.

For many years he worked as a carpenter, until he and his brother, Norman, took over their father’s business, Clifford’s Cesspool Services. They split the business after many years, and he carried on the family operation in Riverhead. He was the second-generation owner of Clifford’s Cesspool Services until his retirement, at which time his son, Aaron, became the third-generation owner.

He married Phyllis Youngs Oct. 3, 1964, and had lived in the house he built for his family in Riverhead for the past 60 years.

He lived his life helping others and his greatest pleasures were spent with his family. He loved traveling with his family and, once the kids were grown up, continued to travel with his wife, exploring many notable parts throughout the country. His romantic side planned a surprise 25th anniversary renewal of vows in Tahiti for his wife, whom he spent his whole life loving.

He was an exceptional father who taught his children the values of hard work, love and kindness. His motto was always, “You kids didn’t ask to be born; I brought you into this word, and I will take care of you.” Well, that he did! He took care of everything that he could, and he gave his children the world.

Once he became a grandfather, affectionately know as “Papa,” there wasn’t a story that he told that did not include them. They were his greatest loves! They were the ones who completed his life and gave him everything that he ever needed.

You never really needed him to ask him to do anything, you would just mention it, and it was handled the next day — usually while you were at work, because if you were home, you would only be in his way. He took great pride in helping others. He was a proud veteran, husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and he will be missed terribly. But, he taught us how to live and to be thankful. We will forever be thankful for all the love that he gave, and we will live in his memory until the day we meet again.

Predeceased by his brother, Norman; he is survived by his wife, Phyllis; children: Jacqueline (Philip) Karlin of Cutchogue, Pamela (James) Carey of Riverhead, James Clifford of Southampton and Aaron (Shannon) Clifford of Riverhead; his grandchildren: Taylor Hart, Nicholas Clifford, Jacob Clifford, Joshua Carey and Jeremy Carey; and his sister, Peggy Voelpel of Florida.

The family will receive friends at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead Monday, March 31, at 1:30 p.m., before going to Calverton National Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest at 2 p.m.