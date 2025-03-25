Edith “Edie” Haldane Riker

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Edith Haldane Riker, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Edie passed away peacefully in Whitinsville, Mass., with the love of her husband, Stan, and her family surrounding her.

Born in Hackensack, N.J., to Cleo and William H. Haldane, Edie grew up in Ridgewood, N.J., where she built fond memories from childhood through marriage to her high school sweetheart, Stanley E. Riker Jr. Married for 66 years, they lived both in the fast lane, racing sports cars with their SCCA friends and, later in life, enjoyed the much slower pace of cruising the waters of Long Island and New England in their sailboat with their friends in the Peconic Bay Sailing Association.

They raised their family in Ridgewood as longtime members of First Presbyterian Church. In 1984, Edie and Stan moved to their summer home on the beach in Riverhead. Their journey continued with moves to Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Granville, N.Y.; and later Whitinsville, Mass., always building deep connections and friendships wherever they went. They will miss their friends at their winter home in Jensen Beach, Fla.

Edie’s passion for service was evident through her longtime volunteer work promoting literacy through public libraries and Rotary International in Riverhead, Port St. Lucie and Granville. She was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow for her dedication to serving others. A 1956 graduate of Ridgewood High School and a 1958 graduate of Green Mountain College in Vermont, her professional career followed in the footsteps of her grandmother’s legacy, spending many years in publishing with Public Works Publications and Pearson/Prentice Hall before establishing her business, East End Publishing Services, in Riverhead.

Edie’s love and kindness will forever be cherished by those she leaves behind: her devoted husband, Stan; her daughter, Joanne Riker of Northbridge, Mass.; and her son, Stanley E. (Marianne) Riker III of Sebastian, Fla. She adored and was so proud of her grandchildren, Alex J. (Lauren) Riker of Stow, Mass., and Ryan Riker and Shelby Riker of Sebastian. Her precious great-grandchildren, Ari and Liv Riker, brought her joy and laughter. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Moore of Wilmington, N.C.; her brother, Dave (Joan) Haldane of Toms River, N.J.; and her nieces and nephews.

Edie’s warmth, generosity and unwavering love for her family and friends will be deeply missed, but her legacy of kindness and adventure will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, Mass. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 27, at 1 p.m. at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, N.J.

