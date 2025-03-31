Carol J. Rosenbaum of Jamesport passed away at home Sunday, March 30, 2025. She was 88 years old.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 2, from noon to 2 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will take place at 2 p.m, officiated by Rabbi Ronnie Kehati.

Interment will follow at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

In lieu of flowers, donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.