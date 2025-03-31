John J. Reichert of Southold, formerly of Pelham Manor, passed away Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the age of 93.

John was born Jan. 2, 1932, in Flushing, N.Y., to Dorothy (Cashman) and Leo Reichert. He attended Pelham Memorial High School, where he excelled in track and field. Pelham High School is also where he met his future wife, Frances Waterbury.

After high school, John went on to attend the University of Miami. However, after the death of his father, he returned to New York and entered the family business of marine towing. Over the next few years, he worked at every job the company had to offer. In 1969, he became the president of Reichert Towing Line Inc. He married the love of his life, Frances, in 1952, and together they had eight children.

Mr. Reichert was predeceased by his wife, Frances; his son, William Reichert; his sister Rosemary Carpenite; and his son-in-law, Frank Phelan. He is survived by his children: James (AnnMarie) Reichert of Wilmington, N.C.; Virginia Phelan of Wilmington, N.C.; Philip Reichert of Southold; Christopher (Claudia) Reichert of Florida; Elizabeth (David) Anderson of Putnam Valley, N.Y.; Cynthia (Brian) Lynch of Lynbrook, N.Y.; and Ann Reichert of New Rochelle, N.Y. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Matthew, Alison, Kylie, Andrew, Christine, James, Elizabeth, Jacob, Samuel, Colleen, Charles and Timothy; his great-grandchildren: Avery, Noah, Cameron, Thea, Zander, Brody and Archer; and his sister Dorothy Green.

The family has chosen to remember John’s life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

Paid post