Farrm Wine honored with Environmentalist of the Year award

Rex and Connie Far accept the Environmentalist of the Year Award from the Sierra Club. (Photo Courtesy Rex and Connie Farr)

Rex and Connie Farr, longtime organic farmers and viticulturists, have received the Sierra Club Long Island Group’s Environmentalist of the Year award.

The award recognizes commitment to organic and biodynamic farming practices and land preservation. The Farrs accepted the award on March 15 at the Scully House, home of the Seatuck Environmental Association, in Central Islip.

The Farrs’ Calverton farm has been in operation since 1985 and was the first on Long Island to be certified organic in 1990. Originally a 60-acre potato farm, the couple produced herbs, vegetables, and fruits grown under biodynamic principles — a regenerative method of agriculture that uses various herbal and mineral additives for compost and application and follows a planting and harvesting calendar based on lunar cycles.

“No chemicals have been used on the farm since 1985,” says Mr. Farr.

In 2005, the Farrs planted 8.5 acres of Bordeaux grape varieties — Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Malbec, and Petit Verdot — creating Long Island’s only certified organic vineyard. After years of selling their organic grapes to some of the region’s top winemakers, the Farrs now work with veteran North Fork winemaker Greg Gove to make their own wine at Premium Wine Group in Mattituck, a “custom crush” facility that offers a way for smaller vineyards to make and bottle wine without the large expense of production equipment.

Equally important to the Farrs’ agricultural philosophy is land preservation. The couple has sold the development rights on their 60 acres to Suffolk County’s Farmland Development Rights program and to the Town of Riverhead, ensuring that their property will be permanently preserved for agricultural use.

“The award is given to a person or persons that have done something exemplary for the improvement of Long Island air, land, or water — a leader that strives to protect our planet,” said Ann Aurelio of the Sierra Club Long Island.

The Sierra Club is a nonprofit organization that is the United States’ longest running volunteer-driven environmental organization whose purpose is to “explore, enjoy and protect the planet … by educating the public and influencing public policy decisions — legislative, legal, and electoral.”

The group also recognized that the Farrs’ commitment to chemical-free agriculture has helped protect the Island’s fragile aquifer system.

Farrm Wine opens for the season on April 3 and offers a personalized vineyard tour and wine tastings on the deck of the Farrs’ home, which overlooks the property. The Farrs host many events open to the public during the season, such as sheep shearing, grape harvesting, and live music.

Farrm Wine (156 Youngs Ave., Calverton, 631-369-8237, farrmwine.com) will be open from Thursday to Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.; reservations are recommended. To book, call or email [email protected].