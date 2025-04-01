Tina M. Nappi-Smith of Riverhead passed away at Peconic Bay Medical Center Monday, March 31, 2025. She was 68.

Born in Riverhead June 6, 1956, to Nina (Zigler) Nappi, she went on to work as a health care aide. Loved ones recall her fondness for gardening, music and poetry.

Predeceased by her husband, Paul R. Smith, Ms. Nappi-Smith is survived by her children: Joey Smith, Casey Smith, Louis Nappi and Alexis Mendoza; her brother, Ricki Nappi; and eight grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhad. Private cremation will follow.