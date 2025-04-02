In true love story fashion, Sarah Ann Milius of Cutchogue, 82, passed away at Stony Brook University Hospital on March 31, 2025, just 12 weeks to the day from the passing of her beloved husband, Larry.

She was born in Roanoke Rapids, N.C., July 10, 1942, to Leonard and Irene (Daniel) Sullivan. She grew up in Danville, Va., and graduated from George Washington High School in 1960. She married Lawrence Milius, the love of her life, in 1963 in Chicago, Ill. She was mainly a stay-at-home mom who held a few part-time jobs at local banks as a teller. Her last job was bookkeeping at Osprey’s Dominion winery.

Ms. Milius is survived by two children, Kristin, of Greenport, and Brian, of Huntington Beach, Calif.; two grandchildren, Jack Mulhall of Southold and Sarah, of Los Angeles, Calif.; and one great-grandson, Elijah Woods of Simi Valley, Calif.

Services are private with a future memorial celebration planned. The family requests donations to an animal shelter of your choice.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

