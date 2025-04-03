Michael Karel Botula passed away on the morning of May 14, 2024, in Cedar Park, Texas, at the age of 83.

Born in midtown Manhattan Jan. 17, 1941, Mike was raised in Riverhead. Later settling and raising his family in southern California, Mike had an illustrious career in radio and television news, and finished his career as assistant director for public affairs for the new California State Department of Child Support Services. Mike spent most of his retirement between Cedar Park and Rome, Italy, enjoying time with his children and grandchildren.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Dana (Jason) Senters; his son, Michael Stephen Botula (Laura Tomei); his brother, Charles “Packy” (Susan) Botula; and his grandchildren: Joshua Hendricks, Jacob Senters, Jessica Senters, Jordyn Senters, Jaydan Senters and Alex Botula.

Loved by all his family, friends and colleagues, he had a boundless amount love for all of us, an unquenchable thirst for life, history and the truth, and never hesitated to help his fellow man.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 3, at 11 a.m. at Riverhead Cemetery.

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”

Winston Churchill

