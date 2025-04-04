Sports Roundup: Riverhead softball starts season strong

BOYS LACROSSE

MARCH 29: RIVERHEAD 10, HAUPPAGUE 8

In a non-league contest, Riverhead won its first game of the season, proving they still have talent on the roster after graduating key players from last year’s playoff run. Riverhead (1-1) trailed 4-3 at halftime before taking a lead in the second half and holding the Eagles off the rest of the way. Jaxon Binkis had a career night, scoring four goals and an assist. Logan Dempsey and Connor Downs each scored two goals for the Blue Waves. The Blue Waves travel to Half Hollow Hills on April 5 for a 2:00pm game.

MARCH 25: MANHASSET 17, SHOREHAM- WADING RIVER 7

In their first true test of the season after losing a full starting lineup of starters, the Wildcats fell in a nonleague contest against Manhasset. Behind a strong second and third quarter, scoring 12 of their 17 goals, Manhasset looked to already be in midseason form. Shoreham-Wading River (0-1) scored six goals in the second half. SWR’s Noah Gregorek did most of the damage, leading the team with four goals. SWR travels to Miller Place on April 7 for a 4:30 p.m. game.

GIRLS LACROSSE

MARCH 29: SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER 10, MASSAPEQUA 8

In their first game of the season against a tough non-league opponent in Massapequa, the Wildcats battled to the final whistle. They took a two-goal lead into halftime and traded goals for the rest of the game to earn the victory. Massapequa tied the game in the third quarter before Shoreham-Wading River (1-0) scored two in the fourth to put it away. Reese Marcario led the Wildcats with three goals. Charlotte Erb and Maddy Herr both added two goals. The Wildcats host Center Moriches April 8 at 5pm.

MARCH 28: RIVERHEAD 17, HAMPTON BAYS 6

Riverhead put on a show in their first game out on the turf at Pulaski Street Sports Complex. Led by seniors Logan Pilon and Sadie Schultz, this group of girls is destined to have a big year. Against Hampton Bays, Riverhead (1-0) put up 10 goals in the first half to put the game away early. Pilon scored a game-high four goals. Both Schultz and Evelyn Skop scored three goals and registered two assists. The Blue Waves host Half Hollow Hills on April 4 at 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

MARCH 31: RIVERHEAD 19, CENTRAL ISLIP 6

A year removed from going undefeated in the league, Riverhead (2-0) is off to a hot start again. They’ve scored 39 runs in their first two games of the season – they mean business. Against Central Islip, Mya Marelli hit 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Sophia Viola also had a perfect night at the plate, hitting 4-for-4. Riverhead also got their first homerun on the board for the season when Jordyn Kwasna ripped one over the centerfield wall. Riverhead travels to Longwood April 3 at for a 4 p.m. game.

BASEBALL

APRIL 1: RIVERHEAD 7, PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD 6

After a 4-16 record last year, Riverhead came out of the gates with a very encouraging performance against Patchogue-Medford. The game needed extra innings after Camden Wallace hit an RBI single and Ray Coty drew a bases-loaded walk to give Riverhead (1-0) some breathing room in the bottom of the eighth inning. Wallace pitched in relief and closed out the game for the Blue Waves. Matthew Zambriski started the game and hurled 4 innings, striking out seven. Riverhead’s Brady Hubbard and Jason Davis both had big days at the plate, hitting 3-for-4. Riverhead will host Patchogue-Medford in game two of the series April 3 at 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

APRIL 1: RIVERHEAD 9, LONGWOOD 0

Despite the cold weather, the Riverhead girls golf team dominated up and down their lineup with a clean 9-0 victory over Longwood. Madison Marshak led all golfers with a 41 in 9 holes. Angelina Gust finished second with a score of 43. Annabelle Dunn posted a personal best 56 in the victory. Riverhead will play Longwood again on April 3, this time at their home course, Cherry Creek Golf Links.