Jennie M. Nickens of Riverhead passed away Friday, April 4, 2025. She was 78 years old.

Born Oct. 26, 1946, in Greenport to Grover and Minnie (Gray) Evans, she graduated from Riverhead High School in 1963. She married John Nickens in Germany in 1964. She worked as a nurse’s aide at a Riverhead nursing home.

Ms. Nickens was known for her volunteer work in the community with programs like the senior companion program. She was known to enjoy reading the Bible, shopping and gardening.

Predeceased by her husband in 1999, Ms. Nickens is survived by her children: Rose Pettit-Ellerbe of North Carolina, Corris Nickens of Riverhead and Sunetta Dennis of Bellport, N.Y.; and her brother, Earl Evans of East Hampton; as well as by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Church of Christ, 1136 Ostrander Ave., Riverhead, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Church of Christ in Riverhead would be appreciated.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family.