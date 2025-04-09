Rhonda D. King of Riverhead passed away Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 56 years old.

Born in Southampton April 26, 1968, to Edward and Rebecca (Jacobs) King, she graduated from Riverhead High School in 1987. Ms. King worked as a home health aide in the local area.

Predeceased by her siblings, Shayla King and Derrick Hughes, she is survived by her parents; her children, Dasché King, Amanda King and Deandre King; her siblings, Janice and Stacey; and two grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ, followed immediately by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.