Julia H. Rapuano of Syosset, N.Y., formerly of Cutchogue, passed away Saturday, April 12, 2025. She was 80 years old.

Julia was born March 1, 1945, in New York City to Anna E. (Chlystun) and Joseph J. Visaggio. She was one of three children. In her professional career, Julia worked as a legal assistant in human resources for Dupont Pharmaceuticals in Garden City, N.Y.

Predeceased by her husband, Orazio, and her brother, Joey, Julia is survived by her sister, Joanne Restivo of Bayside, Queens; her niece, Janine D’Amato; her nephew, Carmine D’Amato; and her “grandkids,” Nicolas, Mia and Giada.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 15, from 9 to 11 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated after the visitation at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League, as Julia loved animals and had many dogs and cats of her own. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Paid post