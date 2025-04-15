Sandra M. Stagg, lifelong resident of Riverhead, passed away Monday, April 14, 2025, at the Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 73 years old.

Born in Riverhead July 9, 1951, to Carl and Emily (Grabas) Stagg, she graduated from Riverhead High School in 1969.

Predeceased by her parents and her brother Eugene, Ms. Stagg is survived by her siblings Theodore, William and James.

A private cremation is being held for Ms. Stagg. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.