Blotter: Six arrested on warrant investigations

Highlights of Riverhead Police Department activity for April 6-12 include the incidents and arrests below.

The following individuals were arrested on warrant investigations: Shantia Williams, 35, of Riverhead; Christopher Javitz, 41, of Shirley; Josue Flores-Tejeda of Honduras; Charles Tyler, 54, of Southampton; Jeremy Ryan, 41, of Riverhead; Jerome McDuffie, 41, of Riverhead.

Luis Morales, 43, address unavailable, was arrested at the Riverhead 7-Eleven April 8, after the establishment complained that an intoxicated man outside the store was refusing to leave the area.

Calverton’s 7-Eleven and Riverhead’s Laundry Palace, the Sunglass Hut at Tanger, Best Buy, Home Depot, TJ Maxx, and the Fairfield Pines East apartments all reported larcenies during the previous week.

Jeremy Jenkins, 21,of Wading River and Lindsey Marino, 34, of Flanders were arrested for harassment.

Gender Aragon Soto, 43, and Michael Escobar Ardon, 20, both of Riverhead, were arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Ricardo Gillies, 40, of Calverton was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

John Ryan, 63, of Hampton Bays; Celestine Gaines, 23, of Hemptstead; and Stanley Lawrence, 57, of Greenport were arrested for petit larceny. Mr. Lawrence was charged with two counts.

Cecil Trent, 61; Shawn Mungin, 50; and Olimpio Colon; all of Riverhead, were arrested for trespassing; Mr. Trent and Mr. Colon were also charged with TCV, as was Rodelvi Cifuentes Perez, 53, of Riverhead.

An 18-year-old male resident was reported missing from Little Flower Children’s Services April 9. The youth was located by staff by the time police arrived on scene.

A parent called police April 10 to report an incident between two students on the playgroud at Pulaski Street Elementary School. A police investigation is continuing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.