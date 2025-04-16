Kathryn A. Jackson of Center Moriches, formerly of Aquebogue, passed way Tueday, April 15, at Bellhaven Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Care. She was 88.

Born Dec. 14, 1936, in her family’s home in Aquebogue to Rosie (Booker) and Robert Brown, she graduated from high school. She worked as a parts clerk at Grumman in Calverton and was a member of First Baptist Church in Riverhead.

Ms. Jackson is survived by her children: Albert Pertillar, Sheryl Pertillar, Edward Pertillar and Linda Pertillar; her siblings, Robert Brown and Linda Bullock; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at First Baptst Church of Riverhead Tuesday, April 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday, April 23, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Riverhead Cemetery.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.