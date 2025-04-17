Bernard E. Wilcenski of Speonk, formerly of Mattituck, passed away Wednesday, April 16. He was 73.

Born Dec. 15, 1951, to Edward and Berth (Doroski) Wilcenski in New Brunswick, N.J., he graduated from Sacred Heart Elementary School in Cutchogue and Mattituck High School. He worked as a department manager at King Kullen in Bridgehampton and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Riverhead. In 1979 in Sag Harbor, he married Barbara E. MacNichol. Friends and family fondly recall Mr. Wilcenski’s love for both cars and bowling.

Predeceased by his siblings, James Wilcenski and Barbara McCasson; he is survived by his wife, Ellen of Speonk; his children, Michelle Ann Patalano of Pennsylvania and Tracy (Will) Lohn of Virginia; his siblings: Mary Gelardi of Maryland, Dennis Wilcenski of Riverhead, Edward Wilcenski of Riverhead and Daniel Wilcenski of Southold; and by his grandchildren: Nicholas, Sergio, Stephanie and Grace.

There will be a private cremation for Mr. Wilcenski. A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 27, at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 515 Riverleigh Ave., Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Northwell Cancer Institute would be appreciated.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

