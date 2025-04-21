Nicolino Guadagnoli of Ridge, N.Y., passed away Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 87 years old.

Born Dec. 12, 1937, in Cansano, Italy, to Yolanda (DiGiacomo) and Alberto Guadagnoli, he earned a bachelor’s degree before working as in accounting on Wall Street. Mr. Guadagnoli was also a military veteran.

Predeceased by his sister, Lilia Miniaci, he is survived by his wife, Maryann Guadaganoli; his children, Albert Guadagnoli and Adrian Guadagnoli; his brothers, Leonida and Donado Guadagnoli; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 24, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a prayer service will be held Friday, April 25, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery at 11:45 a.m.

