Conrad M. Dabrowski, of Riverhead, passed away on Friday, April 18, 2025, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 87.

Viewing hours will be on Tuesday, April 22, at 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home, Marcy Avenue, Riverhead. Mr. Dabrowski was an honorary ex-captain and 59-year member of the Red Bird Hook & Ladder Company #1 of the Riverhead Fire Department, and firematic services will be held at 7 p.m. during the wake. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, April 23, at St. Isidore’s Church on Pulaski Street in Riverhead. A procession is to follow. A full obituary will be published at a later date.